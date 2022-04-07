FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

