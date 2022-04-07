FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 35,610 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,985. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 501.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,921.25.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

