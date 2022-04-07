Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.59 on Thursday, reaching $235.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,948,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $260.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.