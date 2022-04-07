Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

