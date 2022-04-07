Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) recently:

4/5/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $84.00.

3/30/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/21/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/4/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,506. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

