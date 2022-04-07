Francesco Galimi Sells 7,979 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

