Francesco Galimi Sells 7,979 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00.
NASDAQ ACET opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.