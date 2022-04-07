Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 83806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.
About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
