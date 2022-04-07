Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 83806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

