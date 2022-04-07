Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

