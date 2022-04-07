freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to €27.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. freenet traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

FRTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get freenet alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.