Freeway Token Market Capitalization Achieves $89.38 Million (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $89.38 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freeway Token coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00105102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Freeway Token Coin Profile

FWT is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. The official message board for Freeway Token is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freeway Token’s official website is aubit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

