FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Up 2%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.96 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64). Approximately 373,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 318,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.