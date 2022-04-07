FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,519 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of FS KKR Capital worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,103,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 46,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.