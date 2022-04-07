Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fulgent Genetics and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 0 1 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.69%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.80 $507.36 million $16.38 3.59 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.29 N/A N/A N/A

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 51.12% 51.21% 44.43% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.