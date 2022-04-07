Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $304,879.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $304,879.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,371 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

