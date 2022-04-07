FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.50. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

KMX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.