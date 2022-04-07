Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.44.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.