Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Shares Down 5.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.79. 247,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 287,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

