Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,549,075 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.
Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.