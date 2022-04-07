Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,549,075 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, rare earths, aggregates, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as non-ferrous metals. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper belt located in Botswana; and Kashitu zinc project located in Zambia.

