GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,225,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

