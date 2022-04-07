Gareth Wright Sells 26,917 Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.90), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($212,511.92).

INF opened at GBX 611.40 ($8.02) on Thursday. Informa plc has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.97.

INF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.49).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

