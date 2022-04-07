Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

