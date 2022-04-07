Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $198.79

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.79 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 197.10 ($2.58). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 92,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.30. The company has a market cap of £248.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Gateley’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.