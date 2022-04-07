Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

