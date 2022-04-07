GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $286,276.48 and $59.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00260950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001370 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

