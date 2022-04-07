GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Cut to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
