Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
Genesco stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genesco by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesco by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
