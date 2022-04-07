Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Genesco stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genesco by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesco by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

