Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 9,032 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 924.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.99 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.85 and a 200 day moving average of $360.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.