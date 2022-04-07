Geneva Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $479.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

