Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NYSE:GNE opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

