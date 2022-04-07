Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

