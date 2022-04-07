Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $20.04. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

