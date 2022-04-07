Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.