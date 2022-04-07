Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.

GILD opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

