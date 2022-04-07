Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.