Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 590. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 516.30 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 516.30 ($6.77), with a volume of 31068787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.62).

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 399.33. The stock has a market cap of £68.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.