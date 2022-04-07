Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 518.60 ($6.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 518.90 ($6.81).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

