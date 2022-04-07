Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,725.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 459,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,814. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

