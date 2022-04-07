Glenn Coleman Sells 6,268 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.