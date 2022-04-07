Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 9,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.57. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.