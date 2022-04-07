Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

