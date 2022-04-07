Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 3.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $134.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,263. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

