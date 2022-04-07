Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,425. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

