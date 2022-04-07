Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Stock Price Up 0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 700,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 984% from the average daily volume of 64,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.