Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Stock Price Up 0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 700,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 984% from the average daily volume of 64,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
