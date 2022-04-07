GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Holdings Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of GMS worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.