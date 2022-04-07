GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.92.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

