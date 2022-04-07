Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 541,624 shares trading hands.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
