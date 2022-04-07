Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 541,624 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

