Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AUMN stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

