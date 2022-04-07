Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,769 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGL. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.39%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

