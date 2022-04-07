Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.