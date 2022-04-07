GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.95

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.
GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GOME Retail (GMELY)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.